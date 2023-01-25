BJP leader visits Indo-Bangladesh border outpost under BJYM outreach campaign

West Bengal's BJP leader and national general secretary of BJP' youth wing Raju Bista on Monday visited an Indo-Bangladesh border outpost at Phansidewa as part of the Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM)'s 'Border Village Sampark' campaign.

"Today, I along with North Bengal BJP and BJYM leaders visited 176 BSF Phansidewa border outpost along the Indo-Bangladesh border," the BJP MP tweeted.

Bista reviewed the development projects in the border village and interacted with the Border Security Forces (BSF) personnel.

Speaking to ANI, Bista criticised the Congress saying, "During the Congress rule, the border areas barely received any attention. People struggled for basic amenities such as food, shelter and connectivity."

"However, since the BJP came to power, development has also been reaching the border areas. People here are even getting jobs. Several government schemes are also being implemented here," he added.

The BJP MP attacked Mamata-led West Bengal government of doing 'vote-bank politics' and accused her of routing money released by the Centre to fill the pockets of TMC leaders.

On Mamata's allegation of BJP using central agencies against TMC leaders, Bista said, "This is her fear speaking. Her party will lose the upcoming (panchayat) elections."

Dismissing claims of the campaign organised with an eye on the upcoming rural polls in West Bengal, Bista said, "This abhiyaan has nothing to do with the upcoming panchayat polls in West Bengal. I urge every MP to review development projects in their respective constituencies."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor