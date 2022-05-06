'BJP leaders in Delhi trying to spread communal violence in Punjab': AAP on Tajinder Bagga arrest

Hours after BJP leader Tajinder Bagga was arrested from his Delhi house on Friday morning by the Punjab Police, Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged that BJP leaders in Delhi is trying to spread communal violence in Punjab.

"Tajinder Bagga tweeted earlier to instigate violence in Punjab. It means BJP leaders in Delhi are trying to spread communal violence in Punjab. Punjab Police are working to maintain peace in the state. The public is seeing Delhi Police and Haryana Police trying to protect such gundas," Saurabh Bhardwaj said while addressing a press conference today.

Bagga was arrested from his Delhi house on Friday morning by the Punjab Police, based on a complaint registered with its cyber cell. Bagga allegedly threatened Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet during a protest on March 30. The complainant also submitted statements and video clips of Bagga to the police.

After BJP leader Tajinder Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police from his residence in the national capital early Friday morning, Delhi Police filed a case of abduction against the move.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police team, which was taking Bagga for questioning to Mohali was stopped by the Haryana Police at Khanpur, Kurukshetra.

Delhi Police today said that it was acting on a complaint filed by Bagga's father saying that some people barged inside their home and beat up the BJP leader. He also complained that Bagga wasn't even allowed to wear a turban.

( With inputs from ANI )

