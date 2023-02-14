BJP leader's serious allegations, demanding removal of NSA Ajit Doval

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, who has often acted against his own party, has demanded the removal of NSA Ajit Doval. Swamy has warned that, if not, PM Modi may have to step down in mid-2023. This has created a stir in BJP circles.

Modi must sack Doval from his NSA post. He has goofed too many times such as Pegasus telephone tapping and including one more horrible one to come from Washington DC. Otherwise by mid 2023, Modi too may have to quit. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) February 14, 2023

