BJP leaders writes to ECI, claims constitutional violations by Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi, Aug 7 The BJP delegation consisting of Amit Malviya, Om Pathak and Samik Bhattacharya on Thursday wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding what they claim are constitutional violations by the West Bengal government, alleging a lack of adherence to electoral provisions.

The letter, addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner and other election commissioners, highlighted the importance of correcting and authenticating electoral rolls, a constitutional responsibility of the ECI under articles 324, 325, and 326. The BJP noted that several political parties, including the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Indian National Congress (INC), and the BJP, have previously raised concerns about the accuracy of these rolls.

The BJP's letter pointed to what they called a complicit state government and recent statements from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The party claimed that with Assembly elections nearing, Banerjee has become "restive and strident" in intimidating state officials who will perform election-related duties.

The BJP cited a speech from July 28, in which Banerjee allegedly told officials, "ECI will come and go, but you have to work with me in the state". The letter also noted that West Bengal is the only state without a separate elections department, with all election matters handled by the home department, which is under the direct control of the Chief Minister. T

he BJP stated that despite ECI instructions to create such a department, the state government has refused to do so. The complaint further detailed that the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal flagged serious irregularities by some Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), leading the ECI to order the suspension of these officials and the filing of FIRs against them on August 5, 2025.

In a rally on August 6, 2025, in Jhargram, Banerjee publicly questioned the ECI's authority to issue these orders, accusing the ECI of being "the bonded labour of the BJP" and a "puppet in the hands of the Shah". Banerjee reportedly said she would not suspend the officers, claiming the ECI's actions were illegal as elections had not yet been announced.

The BJP's letter requested that the ECI ensure all constitutional authorities and personnel in West Bengal discharge their responsibilities without demur and are held accountable to prevent the vitiation of electoral processes and the rule of law.

