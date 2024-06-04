BJP leading in 24 out of 26 LS seats in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, June 4 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat has secured a significant lead in 24 out of the 26 Lok Sabha constituencies, as per the latest figures. The Congress is leading in only one seat, Patan.

Home Minister Amit Shah is leading in Gandhinagar with 3,70,199 votes, holding a lead of 2,88,470 votes against Congress' Sonal Patel.

In the Porbandar seat, Union Minister and BJP candidate Mansukh Mandaviya has 375,638 votes, leading by 2,30,085 votes.

In the closely contested Rajkot seat, Union Minister Parshottam Rupala secured 3,76,560 votes, leading by 2,44,232 votes against Congress' Paresh Dhanani.

In Gujarat's tribal belt, including Dahod, Chhota Udepur, and Panchmahal, the BJP is leading in all constituencies.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor