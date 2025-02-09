BJP-Led NDA Now Rules 19 States, Two Union Territories After Delhi Assembly Election Victory

After the victory in the Delhi Assembly elections 2025, the country's political landscape has changed significantly. In the new scenario, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is now in power in 19 states and two Union Territories. In six out of these 21 regions, NDA allies play the leading role, while in 15 states, the BJP itself holds the chief ministerial position. Additionally, after the landslide win in the national capital, the NDA now governs both Union Territories.

The NDA coalition holds power in three of the country's five largest states: Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Bihar, and Tamil Nadu. The BJP has its own chief ministers in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, while in Bihar, JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar is the NDA CM.

In the Northeast, the NDA controls six out of the seven states, with Mizoram being the only exception. Similarly, among the three Himalayan states—Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh—the BJP governs Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, Omar Abdullah is the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, and Congress leader Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu heads Himachal Pradesh.

NDA Dominates Central and Western India

The BJP holds power in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. The party won elections in Gujarat in 2022, followed by victories in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan in 2023. In Maharashtra, the BJP-led NDA secured victory in November 2024.

In North India, the NDA rules Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, while Jharkhand and West Bengal are governed by the INDIA alliance. In South India, the NDA is in power in Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, whereas Andhra Pradesh is also under NDA rule.

India's population currently stands at approximately 140 crore. Following its win in Delhi, the NDA now governs a population of around 92 crore. Uttar Pradesh (24 crore), Maharashtra (12 crore), and Bihar (12 crore)—all states with populations exceeding 10 crore—are under NDA rule. The INDIA alliance does not govern any state with a population exceeding 10 crore.

The NDA is in power in four of the seven states with populations exceeding five crore, while the INDIA bloc governs three. The INDIA alliance rules West Bengal (9 crore), Tamil Nadu (7 crore), and Karnataka (6 crore).

Additionally, the NDA governs Andhra Pradesh (5 crore), Gujarat (6 crore), Madhya Pradesh (8 crore), and Rajasthan (8 crore). Among the 10 states with populations of 10 crore or more, the NDA rules six, while the INDIA alliance governs four. The NDA also controls Assam (3.5 crore), Chhattisgarh (3 crore), Delhi (1.87 crore), and Haryana (2.8 crore). Meghalaya, with a population of approximately 33 lakh, does not have a coalition government.

BJP Breaks Its Own Record

At its peak in mid-2018, the BJP was in power in 20 states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Maharashtra, and all seven northeastern states. However, BJP’s influence gradually declined in the following years. Now, after seven years, the party has surpassed its previous record by securing power in 21 states and Union Territories.