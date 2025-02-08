'Dilli Ke Logo Ne Shortcut Wali Rajneeti Ka Short-Circuit Kar Diya’, Says PM Modi on BJP's Victory in Delhi Elections 2025 (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the BJP headquarters in Delhi following the party's victory in the national capital. Amid loud applause from party workers, he took the stage and vowed to repay the people of Delhi by accelerating development at "double speed."

"Dilli ke logo ne shortcut wali rajneeti ka short-circuit kar diya'. Today the people of Delhi have made it clear. The real owner of Delhi is only the people of Delhi. Those who thought of being the owners of Delhi have been confronted with the truth. This is also clear from the mandate of Delhi that there is no place for shortcuts, lies in politics. 'Dilli ke logo ne shortcut vali rajneeti ka short-circuit kar diya'", said PM Modi in victory speech.

The results of the Delhi Assembly Election 2025 are now clear, with the Bharatiya Janata Party securing a commanding 48 out of 70 seats. Exit polls conducted on February 5, 2025, had predicted a BJP victory, marking their return to power in the capital after more than two decades. In contrast, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had dominated the Delhi political landscape, winning 67 seats in the 2015 elections and 62 seats in 2020. However, after 27 years, the BJP has formed a government in Delhi, while AAP now holds 22 seats. In a major upset, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal was defeated by BJP's Parvesh Verma in the high-profile New Delhi constituency.

