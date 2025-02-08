PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome at BJP Headquarters After Historic Victory in Delhi Assembly Election 2025 (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a grand welcome upon his arrival at the BJP headquarters in Delhi to celebrate the party's victory in the Delhi Assembly Election 2025.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured a majority in the Delhi Assembly Election 2025, winning 48 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) managed 22 seats. The Congress failed to win any seats in the polls.

Watch:

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a grand welcome as he arrives at the BJP headquarters in Delhi to celebrate party's victory in #DelhiAssemblyElection2025pic.twitter.com/ruOdT3CqLl — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2025

The election results signal the BJP's return to power in Delhi after a 27-year absence, while the AAP fell short of securing a hat-trick of electoral victories in the capital. AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, first formed the government in 2013 in alliance with the Congress after a fractured mandate. The party went on to register historic landslide victories in 2015 and 2020, winning 67 and 62 of the 70 seats, respectively.

Voting for the Delhi Assembly Election 2025 took place on February 5, with an electoral turnout of 60.54 percent.