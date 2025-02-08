Delhi Election Results 2025: Party Leadership Will Decide Next CM, Says BJP’s Parvesh Verma

BJP leader Parvesh Verma, who defeated former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency, stated that the party leadership would decide on the next Chief Minister of Delhi. Verma, the son of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma, expressed gratitude to the people for their support, calling the victory a triumph for the citizens of the national capital.

"This is not just my victory, this is the victory of the people of Delhi, who chose truth over lies, governance over gimmicks, and development over deception. I humbly thank every voter who placed their trust in me. "Under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP national president JP Nadda, we will work tirelessly to bring a real change in Delhi. This mandate is a clear message that people want honest, transparent, and development-driven politics. My commitment to serve with integrity and dedication remains unwavering," Verma said.

“All the work was merely on paper and advertisements. The people of Delhi have placed their trust in Modi. This victory reflects the impact of Modi’s work in Delhi and across the country. I extend my gratitude to Nadda, Shah, and the party leadership for presenting a strong manifesto. Our key priorities will include cleaning the Yamuna River, reducing pollution levels in Delhi, generating employment, easing traffic congestion, and improving infrastructure in both villages and colonies,” he added.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal lost the New Delhi constituency to BJP’s Parvesh Verma by a margin of 4,089 votes. Kejriwal had previously won this seat in the 2013, 2015, and 2020 elections.



