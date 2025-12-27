BJP legislator in Bengal receives death threat, files police complaint

Kolkata, Dec 27 Folk singer-turned-politician and the BJP legislator from the Haringhata Assembly constituency in Nadia district of West Bengal, Ashim Kumar Sarkar, on Saturday, registered a police complaint claiming a threat to his life.

In the complaint, Sarkar claimed that he had been receiving consecutive death threats for the last few days.

In his complaint filed at Chakdaha Police Station in Nadia district, Sarkar has also provided the investigating officials with two mobile numbers from which he had been receiving such death-threat calls.

He had requested the cops to quickly identify the callers and take appropriate legal actions against them.

Sarkar had claimed to the media persons that some of his comments relating to the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu garment factory worker at Mymensingh in Bangladesh, and the continuing atrocities against Hindu minorities there, were misinterpreted by some people on social media, following which he had been receiving such threat calls.

According to him, the callers had first abused him in unprintable language and thereafter gave him life threats.

He said that such death-threat calls were repeated from two numbers, and he submitted both numbers to the local police.

Sarkar said, while addressing a meeting at Benapole-Petrapole Border with Bangladesh in North 24 Parganas district, he made some logical and informative comments about a particular religious scripture.

"Some people might not agree with what I said. However, there are legal forums to address that. I strongly believe that an organised group is behind such threat calls given to me. I have already filed an official complaint in the matter. I hope that the police take necessary action in the matter," Sarkar told media persons.

Sarkar had recently been extremely vocal on the atrocities against minority Hindus in Bangladesh and even called for a surgical strike in that neighbouring country by the Indian Army, as done in Pakistan earlier.

He also described the recent war-cry by a section of the political leaders in Bangladesh of occupying the Seven Sisters as a daydream of weak and disabled personalities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor