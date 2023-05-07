BJP MP Narasimha Rao urges Andhra CM to evacuate students from violence-hit Manipur

New Delhi [India], May 7 : In a letter to Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jaganmohan Reddy, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao has sought urgent steps for arranging a special flight for safe evacuation of around 150 students of Andhra Pradesh origin studying in violence-hit Mpur.

The stranded students were studying at three national Institutes namely, National Institute of Technology (NIT), Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) and Central Agricultural University, Mpur.

As the situation in Mpur remains grim and intense, both the parents and students are worried about their safety, MP GVL Narasimha Rao mentioned in the letter. Quoting his interactions with some parents and students from Andhra Pradesh over the phone, MP GVL stated that the students are keen to return to Andhra Pradesh until the situation becomes completely normal in Mpur.

MP GVL also mentioned that he had spoken to seniormost authorities in Mpur Government, and they had assured him that they would assist in the safe passage of all students returning by either commercial flights or chartered flights.

As it is difficult for students to get tickets as there are limited seats available on scheduled commercial flights and there is a huge rush of passengers, MP GVL Narasimha Rao asked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy to take immediate measures to get students of Andhra Pradesh origin evacuated from Mpur by orgzing a special chartered flight from Imphal to Visakhapatnam/ Vijayawada or Tirupati.

Stating that several states have already made such arrangements to bring their students back, MP GVL Narasimha Rao sought an immediate response from the Andhra Pradesh government in view of the emergent situation involved.

