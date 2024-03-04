BJP MP Pragya Thakur Opens up about Being Excluded from Lok Sabha Candidates' List

Pragya Thakur, the BJP MP from Bhopal, shared her thoughts after being left out of the Lok Sabha candidates' list. Known for making controversial statements, such as calling Godse a "true patriot," Thakur acknowledged that PM Narendra Modi may not have liked some of her remarks but stood by her beliefs. Even though her statements have been polarizing, Thakur stated her alignment with the party's and PM Modi’s vision to make India a 'Vishwa Guru' and pledged to contribute to that goal.

When asked if her remarks affected her chances for the 2024 elections, Thakur admitted that PM Modi might have a different opinion, but her statements were based on her matured thoughts that she cannot change. She emphasized having the same objective as PM Modi and a commitment to restoring India’s glory.

Thakur accepted the party's decision on tickets, stating that she is a party worker and will work in any capacity as directed by the party. She clarified that she did not seek a BJP ticket in 2019 and won’t do so now. Thakur extended her best wishes to Alok Sharma, the candidate for the Bhopal seat this time, expressing a belief that individuals like her are sent by God for a special purpose.

Reflecting on the 2019 election, Thakur mentioned fighting against a perceived opponent who used terms like “Hindu terror” and “saffron terror.” Despite challenges, she claimed overwhelming support from the people of Bhopal, achieving the objectives for which she was given the ticket.

Acknowledging that she doesn’t have the typical temperament of a politician, Thakur highlighted her focus on helping her electorate, especially in ensuring the safety of women and girls. She reiterated her commitment to work for the nation, Hindutva, and the vision of making India a Hindu nation. Thakur expressed hope for BJP's success in Madhya Pradesh and across the country.