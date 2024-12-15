BJP MP Ravi Kishan hails PM Modi's speech in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Dec 15 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Kishan on Saturday expressed appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech during the second day of debate on the adoption of the Constitution on the occasion of its 75th anniversary during a marathon 106-minute speech in the Lower House.

Earlier on Saturday, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi questioned the government's stance on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's views on the Constitution.

Later, during his speech in the House, PM Modi hailed the Constitution of India and outlined '11 pledges and duties' for citizens, including zero tolerance for corruption and an end to the dynastic system, to achieve a Developed India by 2047.

After PM Modi concluded his speech, BJP Ravi Kishan said, "Look at the decency of PM Modi. The Opposition shouts and makes allegations and counter-allegations. Prime Minister Modi took 11 pledges. He described everything as wonderful for every caste and corner of the country. He told me how much the country will be developing by 2047. PM Modi expressed his views quite well and with great decency. Today's PM Modi's speech was a big message for the common people, especially for women. This speech was full of enthusiasm."

Later, when Rahul Gandhi mentioned Veer Savarkar in the Lok Sabha, Shiv Sena MP Dhairyasheel Sambhajirao Mane said, "Savarkar ji is a son of the soil of Maharashtra for us, and his contribution in the country's freedom struggle cannot be denied under any circumstances. Congress was completely stunned by the remarks made by Rahul ji. This proves how much hatred the Congress has towards Savarkar ji. Savarkar ji's contribution and his sacrifice cannot be denied in any way."

Mane added: "The politics being played by raising Veer Savarkar's name in the parliamentary system today is completely inappropriate. Rahul ji reacted to the statement given by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, but there was no need for him to react. His (Rahul Gandhi's) grandmother wrote good things about Veer Savarkar and even accorded him the title of freedom fighter. Shrikant Shinde just highlighted Indira Gandhi's views on Veer Savarkar... In such a situation, there was no need to do politics over this."

