BJP National President JP Nadda offers prayers at Jakhu temple in HP's Shimla on Rama Navami

On the occassion of Ram Navmi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday offered prayers at Jakhu Temple in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings on the occasion of the Ram Navami and wished happiness, peace and prosperity for all.

Ram Navmi is celebrated all over India every year on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri to mark the birth of Lord Rama.

On this auspicious day, young girls, representing the nine forms of the goddess Durga, are offered gifts and Prasad (sweet).

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor