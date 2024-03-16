BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ajay Pratap Singh Resigns From Party After Being Denied Lok Sabha Ticket

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 16, 2024 12:52 PM2024-03-16T12:52:01+5:302024-03-16T12:54:13+5:30

Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader Ajay Pratap Singh submitted his resignation from the party's primary membership on ...

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ajay Pratap Singh Resigns From Party After Being Denied Lok Sabha Ticket | BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ajay Pratap Singh Resigns From Party After Being Denied Lok Sabha Ticket

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ajay Pratap Singh Resigns From Party After Being Denied Lok Sabha Ticket

Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader Ajay Pratap Singh submitted his resignation from the party's primary membership on Saturday, March 16. He is not happy with the ticket distribution in Madhya Pradesh.

Resignation Letter of Ajay Pratap Singh

The Madhya Pradesh MP sent his resignation to party president JP Nadda and state president VD Sharma. Singh posted his letter on X, formerly Twitter.

The BJP nominated Singh to the Upper House of Parliament in March 2018. His term as a Rajya Sabha member will end on April 2. He was not re-nominated by his party. Singh expressed his displeasure with the party's process for selecting candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. He stated that, while he wanted to run for the Sidhi Lok Sabha seat, the BJP fielded Rajesh Mishra instead.

"There is a difference between what the BJP says and what it does," said Rajya Sabha MP Ajay Pratap Singh as he resigned from the party.

Open in app
Tags :Ajay Pratap SinghbjpRajya SabhaLok Sabha 2024 electionsLok Sabha Election 2024