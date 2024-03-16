BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ajay Pratap Singh Resigns From Party After Being Denied Lok Sabha Ticket

Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader Ajay Pratap Singh submitted his resignation from the party's primary membership on Saturday, March 16. He is not happy with the ticket distribution in Madhya Pradesh.

The Madhya Pradesh MP sent his resignation to party president JP Nadda and state president VD Sharma. Singh posted his letter on X, formerly Twitter.

The BJP nominated Singh to the Upper House of Parliament in March 2018. His term as a Rajya Sabha member will end on April 2. He was not re-nominated by his party. Singh expressed his displeasure with the party's process for selecting candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. He stated that, while he wanted to run for the Sidhi Lok Sabha seat, the BJP fielded Rajesh Mishra instead.

