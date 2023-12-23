BJP reacts to Karnataka govt's decision to withdraw ban on wearing hijab in educational institutions

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly responded on Saturday to the Karnataka government's decision to lift the ban on wearing hijab in educational institutions in the state. The BJP accused the ruling Congress of perpetuating the British policy of divide and rule. The decision to withdraw the ban on hijab had sparked a contentious debate, and the BJP's reaction suggests concerns about potential division or polarization arising from the government's move.

The saffron party also stated that the move raises concerns about the secular nature of educational spaces. The BJP's strong reaction comes a day after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the decision to lift restrictions on wearing hijab, emphasizing that the choice of dress and food is a personal matter.

Addressing reporters in New Delhi, BJP Karnataka chief, Vijayendra accused Siddaramaiah of vitiating the academic atmosphere. Condemning the Congress government’s decision, he said, “The Chief Minister made an irresponsible statement that he will revoke the ban on Hijab. This way, he has spoilt the educational atmosphere in the state. At least, he should have spared children from his dirty politics. The BJP state president alleged that while the Congress wants to lift the ban on hijab, on the other hand Hindu women who went to appear for an exam were forced to remove their ‘mangal sutra’ and toe rings.

Accusing the Congress of indulging in appeasement politics ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Vijayendra claimed, even after so many years of independence, the literacy and employment rate among minorities is still 50 per cent. Congress never tried to elevate the condition of minorities. Congress believes in the divide and rule policy which the British rulers had adopted. It amounts to carrying forward the British legacy, he added.