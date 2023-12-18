BJP redirects Congress’ ‘Donate for Desh’ to its own page

The Congress party recently launched its fundraising initiative called 'Donate for Desh.' However, a strategic oversight occurred as the party failed to secure the associated domain names in advance. Consequently, the domain DonateforDesh.org was promptly registered by the BJP. Interestingly, when visitors click on the link, they are redirected to the BJP's official donation page.

Adding a layer of irony to the situation, OpIndia, a separate website, seized the opportunity and acquired two other domains associated with the 'Donate for Desh' campaign. These domains now redirect visitors to OpIndia's own donation pages. This situation shows how important it is to be prepared for online world. Having a good online presence and owning the right website addresses are crucial to stay connected with public. On the other hand, Congress has established an alternative domain, http://donateinc.net/, for receiving donations. The political party has official account has shared the online donation process.

During the launch of the 'Donate for Desh' crowdfunding campaign, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge highlighted the significance of seeking public donations, stating, "It's the first time that Congress is asking people for donations for the nation... If you work only by depending on the rich people, then you have to follow their policies... Mahatma Gandhi also took donations from the public during the freedom struggle." Kharge underscored that this marks the first instance of Congress reaching out to the public for donations, emphasizing that relying solely on wealthy individuals may lead to aligning with their policies. He drew a parallel to Mahatma Gandhi, who also sought public donations during the freedom struggle.