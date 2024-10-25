BJP Releases List of Star Campaigners for First Phase of Jharkhand Assembly Election

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its list of 40-star campaigners for the first phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections on Friday, October 25. The list includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, among other leaders.

On October 19, the BJP released its first list of 66 candidates for the Jharkhand assembly elections, fielding party president Babulal Marandi from Dhanwar and former chief minister Champai Soren from Saraikela.

The saffron party named Sita Soren, the sister-in-law of JMM leader and Chief Minister Hemant Soren, as its nominee from Jamtara. The list also has the names of Geeta Kora and former Union minister Sudarshan Bhagat.

Voting in the Jharkhand assembly election is scheduled to take place in two phases on November 13 and 20, and counting will be held on November 23. The BJP is contesting 68 of the 81 assembly seats in the state, leaving the rest for its allies.

Former Jharkhand chief minister and BJP state president Babulal Marandi won Dhanwar seat in Giridih in 2019 by a margin of 17,550 votes on a Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) ticket against his nearest rival Lakshman Prasad Singh of the BJP.