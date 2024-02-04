BJP reshuffles cluster in-charges for 29 Lok Sabha seats in MP

Bhopal, Feb 4 In the run-up to the general elections, BJP's Madhya Pradesh unit has reshuffled cluster in-charges for 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state and shifted them from their respective home districts or regions.

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, who was earlier appointed as cluster in-charge for his home turf Rewa, has been shifted to Bhopal region.

While, State Youth Affairs Minister Vishwas Sarang, who was in-charge for Bhopal region cluster and also hails from the state capital, has been shifted to Ujjain.

Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, who was earlier appointed for Indore, now has given responsibility of Jabalpur cluster. Vijayvargiya, who won assembly election from Indore -1, will be preparing for Jabalpur cluster, which includes Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency the BJP lost in 2019.

Former state home minister Narottam Mishra, who was made cluster in-charge for Gwalior-Chambal region, has been shifted to Sagar with same responsibility. Senior BJP leader Mishra hails from Datia, which falls under Gwalior-Chambal region.

Similarly, former minister Bhupendra Singh, who was made in-charge for Sagar cluster, now has been shifted from his home region to Gwalior-Chambal region. Senior cabinet minister Prahlad Patel, who was previously in-charge for Jabalpur cluster, will now head the Rew cluster.

Another Deputy CM Jagdish Devda, who was in-charge for Ujjain, now has been shifted to Indore cluster.

The reshuffle of cluster in-charges for 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh came during a high-level meeting at the state BJP headquarters.

The meeting was chaired by national organisational general secretary B. L. Santosh.

