BJP Sarpanch arrested for allegedly raping girl in J&K

Srinagar, June 22 The J&K Police on Wednesday arrested a BJP Sarpanch for allegedly raping a girl in Budgam district.

Sources said that a girl was allegedly raped by a BJP Sarpanch under the jurisdiction of Beerwah police station in Budgam district.

"A written complaint was moved by the father of the victim and during the course of investigation, statements of the victim and other witnesses were recorded under the relevant provisions of the law.

"Subsequently, the accused Sarpanch identified as Mohammad Yousuf Ganie, who was absconding, was arrested. "An FIR has been registered against the accused at the local police station," sources said.

