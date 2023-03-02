BJP set to return to power in Tripura as it crosses majority mark

The Bharatiya Janata Party is set to retain power in Tripura against the combined forces of the Left parties and Congress, and thwarting the challenge from TIPRA Motha which initially threatened to keep the saffron party from majority mark.

Celebrations have begun as the BJP-led alliance surged ahead of the opposition Left-Congress and Tipra Motha, leading in 33 out of 60 constituencies. Slogans such as 'Narendra Modi Zindabad' and 'Jai Shri Ram' can be heard at the BJP election office in the Colonel Chowmuhani area in Agartala with party workers exchanging sweets, bursting firecrackers and playing an early Holi.