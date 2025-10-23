BJP slams CM Vijayan, LoP Satheesan for 'disrespecting' former President KR Narayanan

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 23 Former Union Minister and top BJP leader V. Muraleedharan on Thursday strongly criticised the absence of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan from the ceremony unveiling the statue of former President K.R. Narayanan.

The statue of Narayanan was unveiled by President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday at the Kerala Raj Bhavan, the official residence of Governor, here.

Muraleedharan said that their non-participation was not only a sign of disrespect to the former President and the current President, but also an insult to the Dalit community.

"The President’s visit to Kerala was scheduled well in advance, and the Chief Minister could have adjusted his foreign trip accordingly. Satheesan, despite being in Thiruvananthapuram and invited, deliberately chose not to attend,” said Muraleedharan.

“The Congress has always been opposed to the backward classes. The country has not forgotten Sonia Gandhi’s insult to President Droupadi Murmu. Is the Chief Minister and opposition leader’s stand towards the nation’s first citizens because they hail from the Dalit community?” asked Muraleedharan.

Muraleedharan further demanded that the Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition apologise to the Dalit community for this regrettable incident, emphasising that it was a matter of both national and social respect.

Narayanan (1920–2005) was India’s 10th President and the first Dalit to hold the nation's highest Constitutional office.

Born in Kerala, he rose from humble beginnings to become a distinguished diplomat, serving in India’s Foreign Service, including ambassadorial postings to the US and China.

Elected Vice President in 1992, Narayanan assumed the presidency in 1997, gaining respect for his integrity, humility, and commitment to social justice.

Known for his moral courage, he frequently spoke out on issues of inequality, human rights, and government accountability, upholding Constitutional values with authority and empathy.

