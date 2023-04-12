BJP steps up outreach to Christians in Kerala

Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 12 : BJP leader Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said that thousands of party workers visited about one lakh Christain houses across Kerala on Easter as part of the 'Snehayatra' program.

Javadekar said, "We have initiated 'Snehayatra' which is envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Thousands of BJP 'karyakartas' visited around one lakh Christian houses in Kerala on Easter. There is Vishu coming up this month, let's call our Christian friends to our houses, and give them 'Kaineettam' and 'Payasam'. Then on Ramsan, go to muslim houses and wish them, Eid Mubarak."

"Due to the changed political situation in Kerala, the country is looking forward to the Prime Minister's visit. PM Modi's visit to Kerala will be a historic event", BJP state president K Surendran said.

"Both the fronts (LDF and UDF) are moving ahead in Kerala by overcoming all their administrative failures. The minority vote bank is now reeling. Left and right fronts are looting the public. There are only subtle technical differences between the two fronts. They are fighting a shadow war. Both fronts destroyed Kerala. Kerala now has the most corruption cases, anti-women practices and also presence of anti-religious forces", added Surendran.

He also added that BJP workers visiting Christain houses worried about the left and right fronts in the state. "Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's son-in-law (PA Muhammed Riyas, Minister of Public Works), who manages the chief minister's office, took a stand against this. The state government is trying to maintain the vote bank by making concessions", he alleged.

"The Christian-BJP relationship is not something you can quickly dismiss. BJP has started a strong relationship. This 'Snehayatra' will be carried forward even stronger. The visit is not aimed at any religious group. Muslims also have a crucial role in it. Muslims are only seen as a vote bank by LDF and UDF. But it's not that way for us", Surendran added.

In his speech, Surendran also said that when the Prime Minister went to the Christian church, both the right and left fronts were convinced that the Prime Minister had gained the support of lakhs of people.

"Only the Modi government has helped Kerala. We challenge Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to any discussion on that. We will enumerate the project share and put it in front of the people. The state government tried to prevent the central government's schemes from reaching the people. Pinarayi Vijayan is responsible if Kerala's Jaljeevan Mission of the Centre fails. Modi government's interventions in each field will be implemented in Kerala. Plans will be made for the long term", he said.

BJP Kerala State Leadership Meeting is underway in Kerala's Kochi district to discuss Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kochi on April 25.

Former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, BJP State President K Surendran, Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan, former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan, and former Union Minister for State O Rajagopal were present at the meeting.

