BJP terms Punjab Congress chief’s joke on wife ‘vulgar’

Chandigarh, Nov 7 The BJP on Thursday slammed Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring's comment “my wife goes out all dressed up with a bindi and lipstick” comment, calling it “sexist” and “anti-women”.

The party demanded an apology from the Ludhiana Member of Parliament, saying this reflects the mindset of those who consider themselves part of the dynasty.

A day earlier, while campaigning for his wife Amrita Warring for the upcoming Gidderbaha bypoll, Warring courted a controverys by saying, “She goes out at 6 a.m. wearing lipstick and a bindi and returns at 11 pm. She is of no use to me. She has gone out of my hands, find someone else for me.”

Reacting strongly to his comment, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu said, Warring used very derogatory language against the women. “He is mocking women.”

“He claims that his wife leaves early in the morning at 6 a.m. with a red bindi and returns only at 11 p.m. What is this supposed to mean? You are saying all this, but what about the women in our society, our mothers, and daughters who work tirelessly day and night? They work hard, leave their children behind, and make a living.”

Union Minister of State for Railways Bittu also pointed out that Warring was instrumental in securing the ticket for his wife, which reflected his mindset about women, who are equal partners.

He said it seemed Warring wanted to confine working women to serving meals. The women work hard to support their families, raise children, and take care of their household, and Warring’s comments cast them in a negative light.

Amrita is the Congress candidate for the Gidderbaha Assembly constituency, which fell vacant after Warring vacated the seat after his Lok Sabha polls victory from Ludhiana.

She is making her poll debut in the bypolls, pitted against BJP’s Manpreet Singh Badal and Aam Aadmi Party's Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon.

Coming out in support of Warring, Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala told the media: “I know Raja Warring as well as his wife because he started his political career with me, as the Youth Congress chief. His wife is very capable. She is very hardworking. I know her too. His statement is being distorted to distract from issues…Who wears what coloured shirts, and who puts on lipstick are non-issues. It is the wish of the women as to how they want to dress up or apply makeup. Who are we to question that?”

During campaigning, Amrita delivered a powerful message to the people, emphasizing her deep-rooted connection to the constituency. She expressed her unwavering commitment to Gidderbaha’s development while issuing a scathing critique of the Aam Aadmi Party and their candidate, Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon.

“Gidderbaha is not just a constituency for me; it is family,” Amrita stated, addressing a gathering.

“I have always worked here without ever caring about political gains, and now, I am glad that I could have the opportunity to officially represent Gidderbaha in the Vidhan Sabha. This will be an honour which I take very seriously. My efforts will always be for the welfare and progress of my people,” she said.

