BJP took longer time to complete it: Congress after J&K's Z-Morh tunnel inauguration

Jammu, Jan 13 As Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Z-Morh tunnel, a crucial infrastructure project that will enhance connectivity and boost tourism in the region, in Jammu and Kashmir's Sonamarg on Monday, Congress chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma criticised the delayed inauguration, claiming that the project took much longer to complete under the BJP.

Talking to IANS, Sharma said: "We had been waiting for a long time to see the inauguration of this tunnel. The UPA government, on the intervention of present Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, initiated this project. The tunnel was important because area residents faced significant challenges due to the harsh winter conditions."

He added that while the Congress government began the project and handled funding, it was the BJP-led government that took longer to inaugurate it.

Sharma also spoke about the rail project, asserting that it was completed during Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's tenure, with only the inauguration pending under Prime Minister Modi. "Manmohan Singh completed the major rail projects during his tenure, and the Congress government started them. Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had even completed the railway project up to Udhampur," he stated.

The Z-Morh tunnel, which will bypass a stretch of the Srinagar-Sonamarg highway prone to avalanches and heavy snowfall, was overseen by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL). Constructed by APCO Infratech Private Limited at a cost of Rs 2,700 crore, the project began in 2018.

This 6.5 km, two-lane road tunnel connects Gagangair and Sonamarg in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir. Previously known for its Z-shaped stretch, the Z-Morh tunnel significantly reduces travel time, allowing passengers to cover the 6.5 km distance in just 15 minutes instead of hours over the old, winding road.

The tunnel is expected to transform Sonamarg into an all-weather tourist destination, benefiting local employment, trade, and tourism, particularly by facilitating access to the Ladakh region, Amarnath Yatra, and local businesses.

In addition to the Z-Morh tunnel, the Zojila Tunnel, under construction across the Zojila Pass, will further enhance travel safety and possibly provide year-round access to Ladakh. Together, both tunnels will help improve infrastructure and connectivity in the region.

