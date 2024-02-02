“BJP Tried Their Luck With…”: AIADMK After ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay Enters Into Tamil Nadu Politics

South Indian actor Thalapathy Vijay declared his foray into politics on Friday, triggering allegations from AIADMK that the BJP played a role in this move. Kovai Sathyan, a leader of the AIADMK, claimed that the BJP's involvement was a desperate attempt to introduce a film star into Tamil Nadu politics.

"The cat is out of the bag finally, actor Vijay had political aspirations a decade ago and what's happening right now in Tamil Nadu is after our leader announced the termination of alliance with BJP for Lok Sabha as well as for the forthcoming assembly (elections) now the desperate attempt of BJP is coming to the front. BJP tried their luck with Rajinikanth and forced him to come into politics but somehow he escaped and now the next bait is Vijay because BJP needs a face from the movie world to grow in Tamil Nadu...Good luck to BJP and Vijay, that's all we can say," Sathyan said.

In a letter addressed to the people of Tamil Nadu, actor Vijay, 49, popularly known as Thalapathy, declared his decision to enter politics. He mentioned that while his fan club, turned non-governmental organization, has been working for the welfare of the people for many years, it cannot bring about comprehensive social, economic, and political reform on its own. Hence, political power is required.

Quoting the couplet, ‘Enni Thuniga Karmam (Acting after due consideration),’ from Thirukkural, Vijay revealed that they have decided to name the party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK). He added that the process to formally register the party has been initiated. The party leader, functionaries, and rules were chosen and approved at a TVK meeting in Chennai on January 25, according to the popular actor.

“Our goal is to contest the 2026 assembly elections and emerge victorious, bringing the political change the people of the state aspire to. After receiving recognition from the Election Commission, our journey, presenting our party ideology, principles, party flag, symbol, and plans for the growth of Tamil Nadu, will commence after the conclusion of the Lok Sabha election,” he stated.

Vijay clarified that, as per the decision made on January 25, they will not contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls or lend support to any party. In his statement, Vijay highlighted the administrative disorder and rampant corruption on one side of the political spectrum and caste and communal politics on the other. He expressed his belief that politics is a service to the people, not a business, emphasizing his commitment to dedicating himself fully to it. He mentioned that he has learned lessons from his predecessors and has been preparing for a long time, stating that politics is not a pastime but a profound quest. Vijay concluded by expressing his willingness to fully dedicate himself to politics as a way of repaying his debt of gratitude to the people of Tamil Nadu.