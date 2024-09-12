BJP Unveils 'Mila Kya' Campaign to Question Jharkhand Government's Performance Ahead of Assembly Election 2024

Ahead of Jharkhand's assembly elections, political parties are preparing their strategies to make sure of their win. Parties have started showcasing their work while slamming the other parties by displaying their flaws. BJP has also launched its "Mila Kya" campaign. This initiative aims to show the performance of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) government led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, focusing on the discrepancy between the promises made and the results achieved during his tenure.

What is BJP's Mila Kya Campaign?

The BJP's 'Mila Kya' campaign is designed to evaluate and spotlight the gaps between the JMM government's election promises and actual outcomes. By highlighting areas where expectations have fallen short, the BJP seeks to challenge the effectiveness of the current administration.

Promises made by JMM government

Soren had committed to generating 100,000 jobs for youth within his first year in office. However, the BJP asserts that this promise has largely gone unfulfilled, highlighting the prevalent unemployment issue among young people. This element of the campaign seeks to illuminate the lack of job creation and its adverse effects on the future of youth. Another key promise was to waive agricultural loans up to ₹2 lakh. The BJP notes that only ₹50,000 in relief has been provided so far, questioning the government's dedication to easing the financial stress on farmers. While several initiatives have been introduced, the BJP contends that they do not meet the extensive coverage that was initially promised. The campaign also critiques the slow advancement in fostering industrial development and luring major industries to Jharkhand, arguing that this has resulted in missed economic opportunities and job generation. A pledge for transparent governance is under scrutiny, with the BJP pointing out ongoing corruption allegations that compromise the administration's credibility. Additionally, Soren’s resistance to land law amendments intended for commercial use of tribal land has created lingering issues and uncertainty regarding land rights. The promise for a complete ban on alcohol has only been partially realized, with restrictions enforced in select areas, indicating a failure to fully deliver on this commitment. Regarding the CBI investigation into hunger deaths, there has been minimal progress on the promised inquiry in the state.

Additional Promises Under Scrutiny:

The government has proposed an annual income of ₹72,000 for poor families and loans of ₹50,000 for women through Aadhaar. Plans also include establishing cold storage facilities in every panchayat, distributing gold coins to newly married brides, providing financial support for poor widows, and offering a ₹2,000 monthly allowance for married sisters.

Public response and BJP strategy:

The BJP's "Mila Kya" campaign is gaining traction among the public, as it highlights widespread dissatisfaction with the government's performance. Voters are particularly concerned about job creation, agricultural relief, and infrastructure development. This public sentiment is a key strategic component of the BJP's campaign, reflecting deep disappointment and shaping their electoral approach.