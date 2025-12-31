BJP veteran Naveen Kishore Prasad Sinha remembered on his 20th death anniversary; CM Nitish pays homage

Patna, Dec 31 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited Naveen Sinha Park on Wednesday to pay tribute to BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin's father and veteran leader Naveen Kishore Prasad Sinha on his 20th death anniversary.

Remembering Sinha, political leaders described him as a symbol of simplicity, dedication to public service, and strong organisational commitment.

They said his contributions played a crucial role in the expansion and strengthening of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Bihar.

The tribute ceremony was attended by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, along with hundreds of senior BJP leaders, party workers, and supporters.

All dignitaries offered floral tributes at the portrait and statue of the late leader.

During the programme, leaders recalled Sinha's political journey, his role in party organisation, and his lifelong commitment to public welfare.

BJP leaders said that his life continues to inspire party workers, who are strengthening the organisation by following the principles he stood for.

Paying homage to his father, Nitin Nabin said that he would continue to walk the path shown by the late leader.

"He emphasised working closely with the community, treating every section of society as part of his extended family, and dedicating himself to public service and social welfare," Nitin Nabin said.

Nitin Nabin, who was recently appointed as the National Working President of the BJP, was present in Patna for the occasion.

The responsibility entrusted to him by the party's central leadership is being seen as significant for the BJP's organisational expansion at the national level.

Nitin Nabin began his political journey by carrying forward his father's legacy and has now emerged as a prominent leader within the party.

Party workers and locals participated in large numbers, expressing deep respect for Sinha.

Emphasising the values of social harmony and public service, leaders urged the youth to draw inspiration from his life and actively contribute to the development of society.

