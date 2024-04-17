'BJP Wala Question Hai': Rahul Gandhi Fumes at Journalist for Quizzing On Amethi, Rae Bareli Seats (Watch Video)

Rahul Gandhi mocked a journalist at the press conference when he asked the Congress leader about choosing the Wayanad seat to fight the upcoming Lok Sabha elections instead of the Amethi and Rae Bareli seats.

INDIA block's ally Congress and Samajwadi Party held a joint press conference in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district on Wednesday, April 17, ahead of Lok Sabha polls. During this press brief, Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP.

Rahul Gandhi was asked by the reporter about leaving Amethi and contesting elections from Wayanad, he taunted the media person and called it a BJP question.

Rahul Gandhi Mocks Journalist at Press Conference

#WATCH | Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh: When asked whether he will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Amethi or Raebareli, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, "This is BJP's question, very good. Whatever order I will get, I will follow it. In our party, all these (selections of… pic.twitter.com/eI0Si8Q6QB — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2024

"This is BJP's question, very good. Whatever order I will get, I will follow it. In our party, all these (selections of candidates) decisions are taken by the CEC," said Gandhi when asked whether he will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Amethi or Raebareli.

Rahul Gandhi further said that the BJP will get around 150 seats, and stated that the Congress will perform very well in Uttar Pradesh. “I do not do prediction of seats. 15-20 days ago I was thinking BJP would win around 180 seats but now I think they will get 150 seats. We are getting reports from every state that we are improving. We have a very strong alliance in Uttar Pradesh and we will perform very well…” he said.

BJP leader and spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla reacted to Gandhi's answer, saying, “The DNA of Indira Gandhi of stifling the media seems to have trans-mutated into a more virulent form in Rahul Gandhi, where he thinks that the questions asked in open are all BJP-sponsored questions.”

When a journalist asked a question to Rahul Baba on whether he will contest from Amethi (in a sense betraying Wayanad) Rahul arrogantly labeled the question as a “BJP question”



This question was posed by Left leaders including Brinda Karat ji when they fielded Annie Raja ji… — Shehzad Jai Hind (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Shehzad_Ind) April 17, 2024

“This question was posed by Left leaders including Brinda Karat ji when they fielded Annie Raja ji Is Rahul implying the Left is akin to BJP! If yes why ally with them? Seems Indira ji DNA of attacking press has been passed on to Rahul baba too,” Poonawalla posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).