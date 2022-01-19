BJP will win 22 plus seats in Goa assembly election: CM Pramod Sawant

The BJP will form a majority government with at least 22 seats, said Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Speaking to ANI, CM Sawant said, "For the first time, the BJP is contesting on all 40 seats in Goa. I am sure that the BJP will form the majority government. Our target is to win 22 plus seats in the state."

He further added, "The BJP is in the government for the past 10 years. I have been the chief minister for the last three years. In so many years, we have initiated several development projects in the state and the people of Goa are happy. People are willing to vote for us again and bring us to power."

On the news of Utpal Parrikar, son of former CM Manohar Parrikar, upset with the BJP for not giving him a ticket from Panaji seat and plans to contest as an independent candidate, the Goa CM said, "The Central BJP leadership is in touch with Utpal and soon we will come up with a resolution."

Goa will go to assembly polls on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

