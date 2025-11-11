BJP women workers protest against 'halting' of monthly aid under Bengal govt scheme

Kolkata, Nov 11 Hundreds of women BJP workers, on Tuesday, held a protest outside a Block Development Office (BDO) in Moyna of West Bengal's East Midnapore district, alleging that they have stopped receiving benefits of state government's 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme due to their political affiliation.

The women were stopped by the police after they held a protest.

There was also a scuffle between women policemen and protesters.

They also squatted on the road protesting against not getting the monthly stipend meant for household women.

Later, they submitted a deputation to the BDO office, urging the administration to resume the scheme.

It is alleged that about 12,000 women in Moyna have not been receiving monthly stipend of Rs 1,000 (for general caste) and Rs 1,200 (for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe) for about three months.

About a thousand women, led by the Tamluk district BJP, came to the BDO office to submit a deputation on Tuesday.

It is alleged that the women were stopped by the police when they tried to enter the Moyna BDO office.

The gate of the BDO office was closed.

A large number of policemen, including women police personnel, were deployed in front of the office.

The protesting women threatened that if Lakshmir Bhandar scheme is not resumed, then they would surround the district magistrate's office.

A protesting woman said, "The police have beaten us. We came here as we have not received money for three months. They are giving money everywhere. But they are not giving it to us. Are we not getting the money because we are from the BJP?"

Later, the women called off their protest after submitting a deputation to the BDO office.

Under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, women belonging to the general category received a monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 while women belonging to the SC and ST category got Rs 1,200 per month.

All women under the age of 60 years and above 18 years are eligible for the scheme.

