BJP's Conspiracy to Keep Arvind Kejriwal in Jail Reveals Fear of AAP's Rising Influence, Claims AAP Leader Reena Gupta

In a fervent accusation against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), AAP leader Reena Gupta has alleged that there is a concerted effort to prevent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from being released from jail. Gupta asserted that the BJP harbors deep-seated fear of Kejriwal's leadership and the growing influence of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), hence resorting to tactics to undermine his political standing.

"BJP is only afraid of one person in the country and that is Arvind Kejriwal. They know that they cannot win against him and AAP, so they are conspiring to keep him behind bars," Gupta stated firmly, addressing the media outside the courthouse where Kejriwal's case is being heard. The Delhi Chief Minister was recently taken into custody following a contentious legal dispute, which Gupta and AAP supporters believe is politically motivated.

Earlier, Sunita Kejriwal, wife Arvind Kejriwal, released a video message on Saturday claiming that her husband was a victim of a "deep political conspiracy". Sunita Kejriwal further said that Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy case based on "false testimony by witnesses". Kejriwal has also been arrested by the CBI in a corruption case related to the alleged scam. In the video clip, Sunita Kejriwal stated that her husband was arrested by the central probe agency based on the statement of TDP MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy (MSR). The Telgu Desam Party is a part of the ruling NDA alliance.