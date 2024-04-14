BJP's election manifesto is the mirror of future India, says PM Modi

Mysuru (Karnataka), April 14 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the election manifesto of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released earlier is the mirror of the identity of the future India.

Addressing a massive rally in Mysuru, PM Modi said: "The election manifesto is Modi's guarantee that to give shelter to every poor person, three crore new houses will be built. This is Modi's guarantee that for the next five years, all underprivileged people will continue to get free ration. This is also Modi's guarantee that those above the age of 70 years will get free medical treatment. It will be Modi's guarantee that three crore women will be made 'lakhpati didis'. These guarantees will make the life of every person and every poor person in the state better."

PM Modi, addressing the people, said the country has marched ahead in the last 10 years.

"The Digital India mission has changed life swiftly. Initially, Bharat was identified with 'pukka roads'. Today, expressways are the identity of India. In the future, Bharat will be known in the world for expressways, waterways and airways. The country will become the world's hub of research and development," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that the fund of Rs 1 lakh crore for scientific research will play a key role.

"Karnataka is the IT and tech hub of the country and the local youth will get more benefits from it," he said.

"Ten years ago, India looked up to other countries for technology. Today, Bharat has successfully taken up the Chandrayaan mission. Semiconductors are being built. Bharat will become the largest innovation hub in the world. It will be known for manufacturing cheap medicine, technology, and vehicles," PM Modi said.

JD-S president and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, senior BJP leader and ex-Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa were also present at the rally along with PM Modi.

PM Modi further emphasised that "the BJP's manifesto will promote local languages".

"Kannada is a rich language of India. The Kannada language is going to be promoted, and it will also get a big identity. Karnataka's heritage cities like Mysuru, Hampi and Badami will be put on the map of the world.

"To realise all this, it is necessary for the BJP to come to power. The NDA delivers on its promises. Let it be Article 370, triple talaq, building Ram Mandir, the BJP's conviction is Modi's guarantee. Your one vote gives strength to Modi's guarantees, your single vote strengthens Modi's capacity. Your one vote will light up Modi's spirit," PM Modi said while addressing the people.

PM Modi further said the land of Karnataka has made a lot of sacrifices for the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

"From the sages of Suttur Mutt (religious centre) to author Kuvempu the unifying message was given. Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa from here has served the motherland. Kodagu region's mothers dream about sending their sons for the service of the nation. On the other hand, the Congress has become sultan of tukde tukde gang," PM Modi said.

Slamming the Congress, he said: "The politics of appeasement is pursued in Karnataka. The festivals are being stopped, and religious flags are brought down. Can power be given to such a party that indulges in the game of vote bank?"

PM Modi further said: "The upcoming Lok Sabha elections are not for the governance of next five years. It will decide on the issue of Developed India in 2047. Every moment has been dedicated by Modi in the name of the country. It is spent on your name. My 24x7 is for 2047. My report card of 10 years is in front of you.

"Niyat sahi to natije bhi sahi (if intentions are good, results will also be good). Karnataka people are stuck with the Congress government. The Congress is indulged in the loot, it has become an ATM and the government treasury is empty," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister further said that "IT city Bengaluru is suffering from a water crisis".

"Water mafia has raised its ugly head. On April 26, all voters should punish the Congress by voting for the BJP party," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also made a special mention of former PM H.D. Deve Gowda, saying he is a senior leader in the political landscape of India.

"His appreciation is a blessing to me," PM Modi said.

"In Karnataka, Deve Gowda's guidance is available for the NDA. Former CM Yediyurappa is a dedicated leader and ex-CM H.D. Kumaraswamy is an active leader. Their active participation will help the development of Karnataka," PM Modi added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor