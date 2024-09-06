BJP's J&K election manifesto promises Rs 18,000, two free cylinders for women

Srinagar, Sep 6 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday released the BJP's manifesto for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections and detailed the future plans of the party should it come to power.

The BJP’s manifesto pays special attention to the interests of all sections of the Valley. The Home Minister urged the people of the Valley to give BJP five years, after which they would experience a remarkable transformation in their lives.

The BJP's manifesto places significant emphasis on women. The Home Minister announced that if the BJP forms the government in the valley, Rs 18,000 will be provided yearly to one elderly woman in every household under the 'Maa Samman Yojana'.

Apart from this, under the Ujjwala Yojana, women will receive two free gas cylinders. To ensure that financial constraints do not hinder anyone’s education, the party will provide Rs 3,000 annually to all female students.

The Home Minister also stated that if the BJP comes to power in Jammu and Kashmir, elderly women will receive a monthly pension of Rs 3,000, an increase from the current Rs 1,000 pension they receive.

Moreover, Amit Shah promised support for farmers as well. He said that under the 'Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana', farmers would receive Rs 10,000 annually instead of the current Rs 6,000.

In addition, Amit Shah addressed the issue of Article 370 in the manifesto. He made it clear that Article 370 is now a thing of the past and has no relevance to the present.

He emphasised that if another party forms the government in the Valley, there could be attempts to restore Article 370, which would potentially lead to an increase in terrorist activities - a situation the BJP aims to avoid.

The elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases. The Election Commission has announced the dates: the first phase on September 18, the second phase on September 25, and the third phase on October 1.

The results will be announced on October 8.

