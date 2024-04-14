BJP’s manifesto is a photo album of PM Modi: Goa Congress

Panaji, April 14 Reacting to the BJP manifesto, Goa Congress Amit Patkar on Sunday said that the party’s manifesto is a “photo album” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“BJP’s manifesto is a photo album of PM Modi. The entire manifesto has no guarantee or warranty,” Amit Patkar said.

He said that the absence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on the stage clearly shows the “dictatorial” functioning of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

“This is the trailer for the original BJP functionaries. BJP has made it clear to the world today that they have no second line of leadership. The party has been hijacked by PM Modi that is why their cover page of the manifesto shows PM Modi's photo, which is larger than BJP President Nadda,” Amit Patkar said.

He said that the BJP has humiliated former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar by naming Mopa Airport as ‘Manohar International Airport’ while excluding his surname ‘Parrikar’ stated Amit Patkar.

--IANS

sbk/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor