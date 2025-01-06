BJP’s Ramvir Bidhuri poses 16 questions to Kejriwal, demands answers

New Delhi, Jan 6 BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri has challenged former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to a public debate on issues concerning farmers and farming in Delhi. Raising 16 pointed questions, Bidhuri accused the Kejriwal-led government of neglecting farmers' welfare and failing to deliver on promises.

Bidhuri alleged that the Delhi government suppressed files related to land allotment and regularisation. "Why did Kejriwal not allot land to even a single landless person in Delhi? Why did he halt the land mutation process?" he asked.

The BJP MP further questioned the imposition of commercial tax on tractors and essential agricultural equipment in Delhi. "Why has the Revenue Department withheld information on land pooling and land status from the Urban Development Ministry for two years?" he asked.

He also raised concerns about rural development asking, "Why have no schools or colleges been opened in rural Delhi? Why has the decision taken in 2013 to regularise housing in rural areas not been implemented? Kejriwal must explain why Sections 81A and 33A, which he promised to end, remain in place. Why has he denied farmers the permission to set up shops on their plots?"

Bidhuri accused Kejriwal of failing to declare rural roads as commercial roads for municipal purposes and questioned why farmers were not given bonus on the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

"Kejriwal had promised 50 per cent higher MSP to farmers. Why was this not fulfilled? Why was house tax not abolished, as he had pledged?"

On housing, Bidhuri stated, "Why was the PM Awas Yojana not implemented in Delhi? Why were ownership rights not granted to the landless, despite Kejriwal having the authority to do so?"

Bidhuri labeled Kejriwal a "liar" and accused him of betraying Delhi’s citizens. "Chief Minister Atishi should take moral responsibility and resign. The BJP assures that once in power, we will resolve all land-related issues within two months," he claimed.

Regarding the 'Sheesh Mahal' issue, Bidhuri alleged financial irregularities.

"We raised concerns during its construction. The CAG report has come now. Initially, Rs 10 crore was sanctioned, but the cost escalated to Rs 53 crore. Several trees, including those from the British era, were felled for this project, and no map approval was obtained. Kejriwal must answer these questions," he told IANS here on Monday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor