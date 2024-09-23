BJP’s Tribal Initiative ‘Raishumaari’ Gains Traction Ahead of Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024

As Jharkhand gears up for its upcoming assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is rolling out a comprehensive strategy to reclaim its political dominance in the state. Central to the plan is the party's grassroots mobilization effort, which includes the 'Raishumaari' exercise. Through this initiative, the BJP is collecting opinions from 500-700 local workers in each constituency to guide its candidate selection process.

The BJP aims to ensure inclusive decision-making with the backing of both party workers and voters.

The BJP is also counting on its alliance with the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) and possibly the Janata Dal United (JDU) to strengthen its electoral prospects. The AJSU’s influence in tribal areas is seen as crucial in helping the BJP reclaim the tribal vote, a key factor in Jharkhand’s political landscape.

Champai Soren, a prominent tribal leader from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), recently joined the BJP, shifting the political dynamics. Soren’s move, reportedly due to internal disputes and dissatisfaction with JMM’s leadership, is considered a major blow to the ruling party’s tribal support base, especially in the Kolhan region.

The BJP is framing its campaign around criticisms of the JMM-led government under Chief Minister Hemant Soren, accusing it of corruption, poor governance, and unfulfilled promises. These issues are resonating with voters amid growing anti-incumbency sentiments, making the BJP’s outreach to tribal voters and Champai Soren’s shift potentially decisive in the upcoming election.

Jharkhand is set to hold elections for its 81-member legislative assembly later this year, as the current government’s term ends in 2024.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has yet to announce the official election dates