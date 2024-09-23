Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Car Gets Stuck in Muddy Pothole Amid Rains in Jharkhand (Watch Video)

Jharkhand (Sept. 23, 2024): Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's car got stuck in a muddy pothole today while he was attending a public rally in Bharagora. In a video shared by ANI, Chouhan's vehicle struggled to navigate the muddy conditions created by heavy rainfall. After several unsuccessful attempts to free the car, he eventually stepped out to assess the situation.

Watch video here:

#WATCH | Jharkhand | Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's car today got stuck in a muddy pothole amid rains today in Baharagora where he was for a public rally pic.twitter.com/ZYrZanee9K — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2024

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appointed Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan as election in-charges for the upcoming Assembly polls in Jharkhand, and he has been actively campaigning for the party in the state.

Jharkhand is set to hold elections for its 81-member legislative assembly later this year, as the current government’s term ends in 2024. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has yet to announce the official election dates.