Blast in Kerala: Two Injured in Explosion While Making Bomb in Kannur

Two individuals were injured in at Panur in Kannur district, in a blast while allegedly making a bomb. The injured were identified as Vineeesh and Sherin, both natives of the district. They have been admitted to a private hospital in Kannur. The duo are supporters of the CPM party.

The incident happened around 1 AM on Thursday. The blast took place on the terrace of a house in Muliyathode in Panoor. While one of the individuals suffered a serious injury on his palm, the other guy sustained wounds on his face in the explosion. Police has arrived at the spot and moved the injured to the hospital. In all, four individuals have got injured in the mishap.Vineesh is the son of a local CPM leader in Panur. Meanwhile, BJP and the Congress have accused the CPM of disrupting peace in the region.