Blind Women’s T20 WC winning team a ‘symbol of empowerment’: MP Guv

Bhopal, Dec 29 Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel on Monday praised the Indian Blind Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 winning team, describing it as a "symbol of women’s empowerment".

Governor Patel made this remark during an interaction with three players from Madhya Pradesh in the national blind women’s T20 team—Sushma Patel, Sunita Sarathe and Durga Yewale at Lok Bhavan, Bhopal.

"Their victory is an excellent example of the courage and inner strength of persons with disabilities. The daughters’ achievement is a matter of inspiration and pride for every citizen of the country, and the visually impaired women players have brought glory to Madhya Pradesh and India on the global stage through their outstanding performance," the Governor stated.

He felicitated all three players with shawls and mementoes and encouraged them and their coach, extending congratulations and best wishes for their bright future.

The Indian women’s blind cricket team created history on 23 November 2025 by defeating Nepal in the final of the T20 World Cup held in Colombo and winning the inaugural title.

The national side included three talented players from Madhya Pradesh—Sunita Sarathe from Narmadapuram district, Sushma Patel from Damoh district, and Durga Yewale from Betul district.

Two weeks ago, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had welcomed three players at his residence and had announced a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh to each of the three.

