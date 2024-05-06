'Bloodbath on Delhi street': Four minors taken into custody for brutally stabbing man to death

New Delhi, May 6 Four minors have been taken into custody for brutally killing a 35-year-old man in east Delhi, by repeatedly stabbing him in the forehead, neck, and abdomen, police said on Monday.

The video of the incident, which occurred on Sunday, is also doing rounds on social media. In the video, the four accused can be seen stabbing a man repeatedly, while the passersby watch.

The deceased was identified as Nazir aka Nanhe, a resident of Chauhan Bangar in the Jafrabad area. The officials said that he was a ‘Bad Character’ of Jafrabad police station and had numerous criminal cases including robbery and attempt to murder registered against him.

A police control room (PCR) call regarding the incident was received at around 7 p.m. on Sunday and a police team reached the spot.

"At about 6.45 p.m., Nazir was travelling on his scooty when some boys attacked him with knives near Mangla Hospital Wali Gali, Chauhan Bangar, Jafrabad," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Northeast, Joy Tirkey said.

Nazir was found dead in the street at a distance of about 250 metres from his house. Tirkey said that during the probe, the team led by the Station House Officer apprehended four boys for the murder of Nazir.

"They have disclosed that they committed the murder because two days ago, Nazir had threatened one of them. All four boys are minors. They are still being grilled. The exact sequence of events is being ascertained," the DCP added.

