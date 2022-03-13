BMW car hits two persons in Delhi, one dead

A 36-year-old-man died and another man was injured after they were allegedly hit by a BMW car near Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital in Delhi's Khichripur on Friday.

According to Delhi Police, two persons were shifted to LBS Hospital after the incident. One of them was declared brought dead and the other is undergoing treatment for his injured leg.

The person who died in the accident has been identified as Rahul.

The Kalyanpuri Police Station received information about the incident at 2.46 am on Friday.

Police said the driver of the care has been booked. They said the car is registered in the name of Ashwani, a resident of Kalyanpuri.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor