BMW Slashes Car and Bike Prices in India After GST 2.0 Implementation

BMW India has announced a major price reduction across its car and motorcycle portfolio following the introduction of the new GST slab. The revised pricing will come into effect from September 22, 2025. The company confirmed that customers will directly benefit from this decision, especially with the festive season around the corner. Alongside the price cuts, BMW is also rolling out special festive offers to make purchases more attractive. The price reduction goes up to ₹13.6 lakh on certain models. This change applies not only to BMW Group India but also to MINI India and BMW Motorrad.

Also Read: 'Central government had it in their hands to stop Ind-Pak match': Manoj Tiwary calls for boycott of Asia Cup clash

The revised pricing covers a wide range of vehicles, including luxury sedans, SUVs, and performance-oriented models. Popular cars such as the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series LWB, 5 Series LWB, 7 Series LWB, and the X range have all received significant price cuts. In addition, MINI Cooper S models are also part of the updated structure. On the two-wheeler front, BMW Motorrad’s G 310 RR and C 400 GT are among the bikes to see a price drop. Below is the updated price list of major BMW models effective September 22, 2025:

Model Variant Old Price New Price Difference BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 218i M Sport ₹46,90,000 ₹45,30,000 ₹1,60,000 BMW 3 Series LWB 320Ld M Sport ₹65,30,000 ₹61,75,000 ₹3,55,000 BMW 5 Series LWB 530Li M Sport ₹76,50,000 ₹72,35,000 ₹4,15,000 BMW 7 Series LWB 740i M Sport ₹1,89,70,000 ₹1,79,45,000 ₹10,25,000 BMW X1 sDrive18d M Sport ₹55,90,000 ₹52,15,000 ₹3,75,000 BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport ₹78,30,000 ₹73,10,000 ₹5,20,000 BMW X5 xDrive40i ₹1,00,30,000 ₹93,60,000 ₹6,70,000 BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport ₹1,38,40,000 ₹1,29,15,000 ₹9,25,000 BMW Z4 M40i ₹92,90,000 ₹87,90,000 ₹5,00,000 BMW M2 M2 ₹1,06,00,000 ₹1,00,25,000 ₹5,75,000 BMW M4 Competition ₹1,61,00,000 ₹1,52,30,000 ₹8,70,000 BMW M8 M8 ₹2,52,00,000 ₹2,38,40,000 ₹13,60,000 BMW XM XM ₹2,60,00,000 ₹2,54,55,000 ₹5,45,000

According to the company, buying a BMW car during the festive season has always been a special experience, and this year customers will enjoy double benefits. Along with exclusive financial packages under BMW Smart Finance, buyers will now get the added advantage of reduced ex-showroom prices thanks to GST 2.0. With price cuts of up to ₹13.6 lakh and festive deals combined, BMW expects strong traction from both new and existing customers. The move is being seen as a strategic push to boost sales during the festive period and to make luxury vehicles more accessible.