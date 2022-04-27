Board warns against fake notice during CBSE boards exam

The CBSE board terminated the notification fake that has been circulating on social media for a while. The fake circular mentions certain guidelines to be followed during the CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022 and after the exam. The fake notification stated, "The observer shall also ensure the sealing of unused question paper, preparation of the list of late arrived candidates, inspects the rooms, level of invigilation, timely packing of answer book after exam and submit its report to regional office."

"The unused question papers should be packed immediately after the start of the exams. No candidate is allowed to enter the exam centre after 11:30 AM," it said. CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 students must note that this notification is fake.