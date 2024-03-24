Bodies of two minor girls found in water-filled pit in UP village

Auraiya, March 24 The bodies of two minor girls, who had gone out to play, were found in a pond in Daulatpur village of Auraiya district in Uttar Pradesh.

The girls, both students of Basic School, were identified as Meenakshi, 8, daughter of Awadhesh Yadav and Payal,11, daughter of Ram Darshan Yadav.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Charu Nigam said on Sunday that the bodies of the girls were found in a water-filled pit, while their toys, apparently prepared from the pond mud, were found lying next to the pit.

"It seems that both of them were making toys from the pond mud and playing, when they accidentally fell into the pond and drowned. There were no injury marks found on the bodies. Police have not come across any evidence of foul play. However, we are still waiting for the post-mortem report to reach any conclusion," the SP said.

Meenakshi and Payal were students of Class 3 and 4 in a Basic Primary School of the village. On Friday, after the school hours, both of them reached home and then went back saying that they were going to play but did not return home. Their bodies were found floating in a water-filled pit on Saturday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor