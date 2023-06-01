Body found in mysterious circumstances in Bihar's Bhojpur, family alleges brutal murder

Patna, June 1 The family members of a man, whose body was found on the banks of the Sone River in Bihar's Bhojpur district on Thursday, have alleged that hot water was used to kill him.

The police said the labourer's body with blisters and burn injuries was found in mysterious circumstances and they are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death.

The incident occurred in Andhari village under Chauri police station. The deceased has been identified as Kariman Chaudhary (55).

The police said that on Wednesday Chaudhary left the house with his relative, named Prakash Chaudhary for a daily wage job, but did not return home.

"When we asked Prakash about the whereabouts of my father, Kariman Chaudhary, he did not give a satisfactory reply. We thought that he would come late in the night. On Thursday, we were informed that the dead body of my father was lying on the bank of a river," said Kanhaiya Chaudhary, son of the deceased.

"We have found burn wounds on his entire body. It looks like hot water was poured on him to kill him. I strongly believe that Prakash killed my father," Kanhaiya said.

"We have recovered the dead body from Sone Diyara at Andhari village and sent it for post-mortem. The burn injuries are all over the body which were caused probably by hot water. The actual reasons will be ascertained only after the autopsy report comes," said Rajini Kant, the SHO of Chauri police station.

