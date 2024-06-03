'Bomb' Scare Delays Several Flights; Third Such Incident in June

A Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight from Chennai was delayed by two hours on Monday morning, June 3, following a call warning that a bomb would explode on the flight. Another flight, an Akasa Air plane carrying 186 passengers from Delhi to Mumbai, was diverted to Ahmedabad due to security reasons after receiving a bomb threat on board.

In both cases, all passengers were safely evacuated, and the flights are currently undergoing thorough checks. After the IndiGo call center at Thuraipakkam received the bomb threat, authorities moved the flight to an isolated bay for a security check. Following the completion of security procedures, the flight was allowed to depart at 10:30 AM.

Also Read | Vistara Airlines Paris-Mumbai Flight Receives Bomb Threat, Makes Emergency Landing in Mumbai.

An Akasa Air spokesperson stated that after the bomb threat was received, the captain followed all required emergency procedures and landed safely at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 10:13 AM.

Meanwhile, similar threats have been received since the start of June. A Mumbai-bound Vistara flight carrying 306 people from Paris received a bomb threat, leading to a full emergency being declared at Mumbai airport before its arrival. The flight made an emergency landing at 10:19 AM on Sunday, June 2.

In yet another incident, an IndiGo flight from Varanasi to Delhi received a bomb threat on Saturday, June 1. All passengers safely disembarked after landing at Delhi airport. In a statement, the airline said flight 6E 2232, operating from Varanasi to Delhi, had received a bomb threat.