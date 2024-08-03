Bomb Threat in Delhi Schools: 14-Year-Old Student Sent Threatening Email to Avoid Going to School

A bomb threat was alerted in Delhi on Saturday morning, August 3, after the police received threats via email to the Summer Fields School situated in Delhi's Kailash Colony area. According to the police, the bomb threat turned out to be a hoax, as nothing suspicious was found after a thorough check.

The mail was received by a 14-year-old student who was sent to Summer Fields School in Kailash Colony because he didn't want to attend his school.

Bomb threat at Summer Fields School, Kailash Colony, GK-1, Delhi | Delhi Police say, "A 14-year-old student has been identified and is being questioned. The student didn't want to go to the school and had, therefore, sent the bomb threat mail. The student had mentioned two more… — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2024

"A 14-year-old student has been identified and is being questioned. The student didn't want to go to the school and had, therefore, sent the bomb threat mail. The student had mentioned two more schools in the mail to make it look genuine. Investigation is underway," said Delhi police officer.

The student mentioned two additional schools in the mail to make the threat appear more credible. However, investigations have confirmed that there was no credible danger to any of the schools mentioned.

“The administration of Summer Fields School reported receiving an email message at 12.30 am at the school’s email address. The content of the email insinuated that an explosive device had been surreptitiously planted within the school premises, thereby posing an imminent threat to the safety and well-being of the students and staff,” a senior police officer said.

“Tomorrow there will be a blast at the school,” the email read.