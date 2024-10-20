Bomb Threat' On Indigo Vistara, Akasa Flights; All Passengers Safe

Budget airline IndiGo announced on Sunday that six of its flights have received bomb threats. The airline emphasized that passenger and crew safety is its top priority and that it is coordinating with relevant authorities to implement all necessary precautions.

In total, over 20 flights from various Indian airlines were reported to have received bomb threats that day, according to news agency PTI. Specifically, IndiGo, Vistara, and Air India each faced threats involving six flights. Vistara reported security threats for flights including UK25 (Delhi to Frankfurt), UK106 (Singapore to Mumbai), UK146 (Bali to Delhi), UK116 (Singapore to Delhi), UK110 (Singapore to Pune), and UK107 (Mumbai to Singapore). The airline stated that it promptly notified relevant authorities and is following security protocols as directed.

An Akasa Air representative also confirmed that some of its flights received security alerts and mentioned that emergency response teams are actively monitoring the situation and coordinating with security and regulatory bodies. The spokesperson affirmed that all safety procedures are being adhered to in conjunction with local authorities. While reports indicated that at least six Air India flights received threats, the airline has yet to issue a statement. In total, more than 90 flights have faced bomb threats this week, with most being identified as hoaxes.