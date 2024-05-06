Bomb threat sent to Ahmedabad schools, including 10 polling venues for Tuesday's LS elections

Ahmedabad, May 6 At least 16 schools in Ahmedabad received bomb threats via email on Monday, said officials, adding that 10 of these are polling centres for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections scheduled on Tuesday.

District Education Officer (DEO), Rohit Chaudhary, said, "There is no need to panic, as the schools didn’t have students due to Tuesday's polling activity."

"This could be an attempt to create an unsettling atmosphere during the Lok Sabha elections in the state,” he added.

The affected schools include the Army Public School in Ahmedabad Cantonment, Kalorex Future School Ghatlodia, Amrita Vidhyalay in Naranpura, Kendriya Vidyalaya ONGC, Asia English School Vastral, Anand Niketan School Satellite, Noble School Vyaswadi Naroda, and Kumkum School in Ghodasar.

The cybercrime unit of the Ahmedabad Crime Branch and the police have taken note of the threatening emails received by several schools in the city.

Sources said the threatening messages may have originated from a foreign server, possibly from Russia. The police are investigating the origin of the messages and working to identify and apprehend those responsible for sending the threat emails.

